Moana 2 is an animated musical adventure movie by the Walt Disney Animation Studios for Walt Disney Pictures. It has not only surpassed the global haul of its predecessor but has crossed another massive milestone. The film starring the voice of Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, is competing for a spot in the top 3 highest-grossers of the year list. Scroll below for the deets.

The previous film was released in 2016, and Auli’i Cravalho is in the titular role, and The Rock plays the demigod Maui. The latest film has already received a nomination for Best Animated Feature Film at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards. The first film received a lot of love at the box office as it grossed $643.33 million in its global run. The sequel has collected almost 25% more than the previous film’s worldwide haul.

According to Luiz Fernando’s latest box office data, Dwayne Johnson starrer Moana 2 collected an impressive $7.2 million on 4th Monday at the international box office over 53 markets. The release of Mufasa: The Lion King or Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has not yet impacted the film’s performance overseas. It has thus hit a $440.6 million international cume.

On its fourth Monday, it collected a strong $4 million at the domestic box office, bringing the film’s US cume to $363.2 million. Allied to the $440.6 million overseas gross, the Disney sequel moves past the $800 million mark at the worldwide box office, collecting $803.8 million worldwide. As per the report, $900 million+ could be earned this weekend. It is reportedly eyeing a $1-$1.1 billion global run.

Moana 2 is the fourth highest-grossing film of the year, and it is eyeing Despicable Me 4‘s #3 spot. The film raked in $969.12 million in its worldwide run, and judging by its momentum, Moana’s sequel will surpass that as well.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

