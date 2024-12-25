Gladiator II earned winning numbers this weekend despite losing theatres due to Mufasa: The Lion King and Sonic the Hedgehog 3. The movie surpassed the domestic haul of Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni starrer It Ends With Us after scoring a strong 5th weekend. Scroll below for the deets.

Baldoni’s It Ends With Us is a notable box office success. It collected $350.97 million worldwide against a budget of $25 million only. In the US, the film collected $148.52 million and was the 13th highest-grossing film of the year. It was based on a novel by Colleen Hoover and released in August this year. It featured Brandon Sklenar, Jenny Slate, and Hasan Minhaj alongside Blake and Justin.

Luiz Fernando’s report states it collected $4.5 million on its 5th weekend. It registered the 3rd biggest 5th 3-day weekend of 2024 for R-rated films, experiencing a drop of 41.9% from last weekend despite losing a harsh 827 theatres on Friday. The film has reached a $153.9 million cume in the United States.

The film has, therefore, surpassed the domestic haul of Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni starrer It Ends With Us, which collected $148.52 million in its US run. Ridley Scott’s movie is eyeing a $175 million run in the United States. With that, Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington’s movie attained the 13th highest-grossing film of the year title in the US.

Gladiator II is now behind Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ $171.13 million domestic haul. The period drama might be able to surpass the sci-fi movie in its lifetime run.

It has also achieved another remarkable feat at the global box office. Recently, Ridley Scott’s film surpassed the $400 million milestone and has beaten Bad Boys: Ride or Die’s worldwide total of $404.53 million with its $406.64 million global cume. Paul Mescal’s movie is now the 11th highest-grossing film of this year.

Gladiator II was released on November 22.

