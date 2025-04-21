Karnataka’s movie buffs are at the peak of their excitement since one of their greatest films is returning to the giant screen soon. The film Gandhada Gudi provided the most beautiful introduction of the marvelous world of saving forests to the audience in 1973, with key roles played by the unforgettable actors Dr Rajkumar and Dr Vishnuvardhan.

The movie will be returning to theaters on April 24, 2025, as per OTTplay. Coincidentally, the date also marks the birth anniversary of the legendary Dr. Rajkumar, making the occasion even more special for his devoted fans. For those who missed seeing this cult treasure in theaters, this is your chance to get the big-screen magic experience.

A Film That United Two Legends

In 1973, Gandhada Gudi created waves with its powerful story, soulful music, and stellar performances. Directed by Vijay and produced by M P Shankar, the film became a landmark project not just for its cast but also for Kannada cinema as a whole. Notably, this film marks the first and only onscreen collaboration of two icons of the industry — Dr Rajkumar and Dr Vishnuvardhan.

Gandhada Gudi wasn’t just another commercial success; it stood out as India’s very first film addressing forest and wildlife conservation. The story follows Dr Rajkumar as an honest forest officer fighting against illegal poachers, while Dr Vishnuvardhan plays a mysterious antagonist. In a surprising twist, the antagonist was later revealed to be the protagonist’s long-lost brother.

With powerful performances, strong themes, and memorable music, the film enjoyed a remarkable 25-week theatrical run. Adding to its cultural footprint, Gandhada Gudi was later remade in Hindi as Kartavya and dubbed into Malayalam as Chandana Kadu.

An Unforgettable On-Set Incident

Apart from its cinematic brilliance, Gandhada Gudi is also remembered for a shocking behind-the-scenes incident. During the filming of a tense confrontation, a real gun was mistakenly replaced with a prop. Dr Vishnuvardhan, unaware of the switch, aimed at Dr Rajkumar, but fortunately missed the shot. This incident caused quite a stir, especially among Dr Rajkumar’s fans, who threatened the then-upstart Vishnuvardhan.

In addition to this highly talented core cast, the film also featured several supporting cast members like Kalpana, Balakrishna, Sampath, Advani Lakshmi Devi, Thoogudeepa Srinivas, Tiger Prabhakar, and many more.

Now, with the re-release set for April 24, audiences have another chance to celebrate this masterpiece on the same day that Dr Rajkumar’s granddaughter and Shiva Rajkumar‘s daughter, Niveditha Shivarajkumar’s debut production, Firefly, also hits theatres.

