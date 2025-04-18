Directed by Kalyan Shankar, the youthful entertainer will start streaming this coming Friday on a prominent OTT platform. If you missed the madness in theaters, here’s your perfect chance to catch the comedy drama from the comfort of your home.

Netflix Bags The Digital Rights For A Fancy Price

Even before MAD 2 hit theatres, Netflix had grabbed the film’s digital rights for a fancy price. With strong opening collections and positive word of mouth, the film proved that the MAD franchise has carved out its own space in Telugu cinema.

This sequel also marks Narne Nithin’s back-to-back success, as the actor continues building his presence in the industry. Producer Naga Vamsi, known for hits like Jersey, has already teased that the MAD journey won’t stop here. More sequels are expected, and fans can surely gear up for more fun.

According to the reports from OTTplay, Mad Square will be available for streaming on Netlfix starting from April 25, 2025. However, the makers are yet to make a statement on it.

More About Mad Square

The filmmakers also promoted Mad Square under the title of MAD 2. Following the surprise hit of the first MAD movie, Sithara Entertainments decided to go full throttle with MAD 2. Featuring Narne along with Sangeeth Shoban and Ram Nithin, the first part became an instant favorite among youngsters.

In Mad Square, the original gang has reprised their role. The trio, Manoj, Ashok, and Damodhar, reunite for their close friend Laddu’s wedding. But the celebrations don’t stay sweet for long. The trio ends up creating endless confusion and, worse, they are framed for a robbery they didn’t commit. The whole scenario promises to bring amusing complications to your small screens.

So, mark your calendars! MAD 2 starts streaming on Netflix from April 25, 2025. Whether you’re in for the nostalgia or the madness, this comedy caper promises an easy-breezy watch for your weekend binge list.

Check out the trailer of Mad Square below:

