The wait for Drishyam 3 has kept fans on edge since director Jeethu Joseph teased the possibility of the third installment. The veteran actor Mohanlal recently confirmed that the much-loved franchise is returning with its third chapter. But here’s the real twist— the crime thriller might not stick to just Malayalam. If reports are accurate, the film could also be released in Hindi this time. This has sparked a burning question: Will it affect Ajay Devgn’s Hindi remake?

Mohanlal & Jeethu Joseph Aim For Pan-India Appeal

The heart of the Drishyam franchise has always been its suspense. Yet, despite arriving two years after the originals, the Hindi adaptations pulled in big crowds. Ajay Devgn’s versions of Drishyam (2015) and Drishyam 2 (2022) were box office gold, even though the audience was already familiar with the plot.

According to a report by Mid-Day, director Jeethu Joseph and Mohanlal are keen to make Drishyam 3 a bilingual offering. The plan is to release it in both Malayalam and Hindi, targeting a wider pan-India audience. A source revealed, “Buoyed by the past two editions’ success, Jeethu, Mohanlal, and producer Antony Perumbavoor are determined to give this outing a national scale.”

The team is setting the stage to begin filming by the end of May. Mohanlal will once again reprise his role as Georgekutty, who is always one step ahead of the law. Shooting will take place in Thodupuzha, Kerala. Some of the sets used for Drishyam 2 in Kudayathoor may also be reused.

Trouble Brewing For Ajay Devgn’s Version?

While Mohanlal’s version is already moving forward, Ajay Devgn’s Hindi remake is still on hold. Director Abhishek Pathak is reportedly finalizing the script, and the actor is busy with other projects like Dhamaal 4 and Ranger. His version of Drishyam 3 is expected to roll out only by October this year.

If Mohanlal’s version releases earlier in Hindi, it could seriously dent the appeal of Ajay’s remake. A source pointed out, “One of the reasons why Ajay’s Drishyam has been successful so far is because the Malayalam original didn’t tap into the Hindi-speaking audience. But if Mohanlal’s movie releases much earlier than Ajay’s, that too in Hindi, it can be disadvantageous to the latter since they both always share story and plot points.”

One thing is clear — the biggest mystery isn’t on screen, it is who will release Drishyam 3 first.

