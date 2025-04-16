L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, was released amid high expectations, and it lived up to its hype by breaking several records. At the Indian box office, it comfortably entered the 100 crore club, becoming the only Malayalam film to achieve the feat after Manjummel Boys. However, the magnum opus isn’t a successful affair compared to its mammoth budget. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 20 days!

L2: Empuraan at the Indian box office

After enjoying a superb 8-day extended opening week of nearly 90 crores, the Mollywood action thriller slowed down considerably, and thereafter, big numbers didn’t come. But since the opening week was so big, the film comfortably joined the 100 crore club. Talking about the third Tuesday, day 20, it earned just 33 lakh, thus hinting at the exhaustion of the theatrical run.

Overall, L2: Empuraan earned 105.11 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. This collection is a blockbuster sum for a Malayalam film, but considering the film’s exorbitant price tag, it’s not up to the mark.

It’s a losing affair!

Reportedly, L2: Empuraan was made on a massive budget of 180 crores. Against this cost, 105.11 crores have been collected. So, the biggie has recovered 58.39% of the total cost and still needs to earn 74.89 crores to enter the safe zone.

As per Koimoi’s parameters, a film losing less than 50% of its total cost is a losing affair at the Indian box office. Since the Mohanlal starrer won’t be able to cover the remaining 74.89 crores, it secures a losing verdict.

Heading towards a global milestone?

In India, L2: Empuraan has earned 124.02 crore gross in 20 days. Overseas, the estimated total stands at 146 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at a whopping 270.02 crores gross. Before ending the run, the film has an outside chance of touching the 275 crore milestone.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Good Bad Ugly Worldwide Box Office Day 6: Knocks Down Valimai To Become Ajith Kumar’s 3rd Highest-Grosser Of All Time!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News