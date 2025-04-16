The first quarter of the year has ended, and we entered the second quarter this April, which started with a bang with A Minecraft Movie. The Hollywood box office has been slower this year, and this has happened even with big-budget films like Snow White and Captain America: Brave New World. As we enter Q2, let’s rank the top 10 highest-grossing Hollywood movies of the year so far at the worldwide box office. Despite being a box office failure, Snow White is also among the top 10, and there are a lot of other films to release this year, and the ranking will change as well. Keep scrolling for more.

Based on research, the first quarter or Q1 is mostly slower in comparison to the other quarters of the year. It is lagging behind major film releases following the December holiday rush. However, last year, Dune 2 and Kung Fu Panda 4 performed really well at the cinemas. The Q1 box office collection is lagging behind compared to last year. Snow White faced a huge backlash, which affected the film’s financial collection.

MCU’s Captain America: Brave New World led the first quarter with its $199.9 million collection so far at the box office in North America. The movie collected $214.27 million internationally. Thus, the worldwide cume has hit $414.20 million, and it was released in February this year. Despite its underwhelming box office performance, the MCU movie is one of the top 5 highest-grossing Hollywood movies of the year so far. However, A Minecraft Movie, which was released in the first week of April, has become the biggest film of 2025.

Based on Box Office Mojo‘s data, let’s check out the top 10 highest-grossing Hollywood movies of 2025 after the first quarter of this year:

10. One of Them Days – $51.78 million

9. Den of Thieves: Pantera – $57.29 million

8. The Monkey – $68.54 million

7. A Working Man – $79.03 million

6. Mickey 17 – $130.5 million

5. Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy – $132.16 million

4. Dog Man – $137.04 million

3. Snow White – $182.6 million

2. Captain America: Brave New World – $414.20 million

1. A Minecraft Movie – $557.66 million

There are tons of big releases lined up in the following months, including Thunderbolts*, Superman, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and Avatar: Fire and Ash. The dynamics will change surely, and it will be interesting to see whether Captain America: Brave New World stays in the global top 10 list. Meanwhile, A Minecraft Movie is expected to end its global run below the $1 billion mark at around $950 million mark.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

