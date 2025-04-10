Jason Statham’s star power is the primary driving force of the film A Working Man. It has successfully recovered its decent production cost and is expected to earn more in the following weeks before it hits the streaming platform. The film benefitted in the first week of release owing to Snow White’s lousy performance. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Although the film’s performance is not on par with The Beekeeper’s and is trailing behind, it is still doing pretty well. Statham is an established action star in Hollywood, and thus, it is staying afloat at the box office despite the tentpole releases. The film has received mixed reviews and recently crossed the $50 million milestone at the global box office.

The film is at #2 in its second week after grossing a solid $7.33 million at the US box office. The movie collected $591K on its second Monday, a drop of 53.9% from last Monday; however, it spiked up by 69.7% on Tuesday. According to Box Office Mojo’s latest data, the movie raked $1.00 million on its second Tuesday. Therefore, A Working Man has hit $29.47 million cume in the US.

Meanwhile, at the international box office, Jason Statham‘s A Working Man has hit the $37.50 million cume, bringing the worldwide total to $66.97 million. Now, the action-packed Hollywood movie was made on an estimated budget of $40 million, and it has not only recovered but has earned 67% more than its price tag. The movie is on track to become a box office success and might break even in the following weeks before The Accountant 2 releases. It will then lose more theatres and momentum as well.

Jason Statham and David Ayer‘s film A Working Man was released in the theatres on March 28.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

