After a lukewarm run of Captain America: Brave New World, another MCU movie is preparing to be released in theaters. It is Thunderbolts*, and that film’s early projection has been posted. It is a decent number but concerning as it is below the three-day opening weekend of Captain America: Brave New World. Scroll below for more deets.

The upcoming Marvel movie is the 36th film in the MCU, and it was directed by Jake Schreier with an ensemble cast comprising Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. It will introduce Pullman as Sentry, aka Bob, a superpowered person suffering from amnesia. He will appear as Void, a version of Sentry who spreads darkness.

According to Box Office Pro‘s report, Sebastian Stan and Florence Pugh starrer Thunderbolts* is expected to earn between $65 million and $85 million at the box office in North America. The upper end of the projected range is lower than the opening weekend collection of Captain America: Brave New World. The Anthony Mackie-led MCU was released on Valentine’s Day in February and collected $88.8 million in its three-day opening weekend.

It was released on the President’s Day weekend, and therefore, the four-day opening accumulated a fantastic gross of $100 million. However, the film is experiencing a slow run at the box office and is soon set to release digitally. Captain America 4 has so far accumulated $199.2 million in the United States. The overseas gross has hit $213.7 million, bringing the global cume to $412.96 million.

More about Thunderbolts*

The film’s premise states, “A group of antiheroes finds themselves ensnared in a deadly plot orchestrated by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, forcing them into a high-stakes mission that may be their only shot at redemption—if they can learn to work together.”

Thunderbolts* will be released in the theatres on May 2.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

