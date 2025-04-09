Ben Affleck starrer The Accountant 2, the much-awaited sequel of the 2016 thriller flick The Accountant, is set to hit the screens this month. The film was announced after the release of the first one. However, Ben confirmed the sequel’s development. The long-range box office forecast has been recently revealed. It looks pretty good for the sequel but might be affected based on its first impression in the cinemas. Keep scrolling for more.

The 2016 movie was directed by Gavin O’Connor and written by Bill Dubuque. It reportedly had a production budget of $44 million and collected 253.54% more than that, making it a box office success. The action thriller featured Ben as an autistic certified public accountant, which was lauded by the critics. Some parts of his performance were also criticized. It received 53% from the critics and 77% from the audience.

Since The Accountant 2 premiered at the South by Southwest Festival last month, it has already garnered a positive rating from over thirty critic reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics gave it 84%, and their collective consensus states, “Improving on the original by leaning into Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal’s buddy comedy chemistry, The Accountant 2 can safely be filed under a good time at the movies.”

According to the latest report by Box Office Pro, Ben Affleck starrer The Accountant 2 is expected to earn between $30 million and $40 million in the United States in its opening weekend. This is significantly higher than the OG film collected during its debut weekend in 2016. For the unversed, the OG movie collected $24.71 million on its opening weekend.

The Accountant finished its domestic run with a $86.26 million haul, and internationally, the film clocked in $69.30 million, amassing a $155.56 million global total. Ben Affleck, Jon Bernthal, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, and J. K. Simmons reprised their roles from the previous film.

The Accountant 2’s official synopsis states, “When unknown assassins murder someone close to her, Treasury Agent Marybeth Medina turns to Christian Wolff for help. Teaming up with his estranged — and deadly — brother Brax, Chris uses his razor-sharp intellect and unconventional tactics to unravel the mystery. But as they close in on the truth, the trio find themselves targeted by some of the world’s most dangerous killers, determined to silence them for good.”

Ben Affleck starrer The Accountant 2 will be released in the theatres on April 25.

