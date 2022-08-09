It was yesterday when Rosario Dawson is popularly known for Defenders single-handedly raised a million hopes of catching The Punisher back on screen. The most exciting part was of course the fact that this time it wasn’t for Netflix but as a Marvel Cinematic Universe canon. The actor in her conversation at a panel spoke about the comeback and Jon Bernthal returning as the leading man to recreate the dark world that is often linked to the DC’s Batman. But looks like the lady wants to take back her words today.

For the unversed, it was a dooms day for many Marvel properties when Netflix announced the cancellation of Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and The Defenders. But Disney gave fans a new hope and decided to resurrect a few of them. Not just Kingpin, the biggest surprise happened to be the iconic Daredevil aka Charlie Cox cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Rosario’s new claims suggested something similar for Jon Bernthal’s The Punisher.

But now looks like Rosario Dawson feels it was just a thing that came out of her mouth in flow and that fans should not be taking her hints seriously. Now we don’t know is The Punisher is actually entering the MCU or not, but this could be Disney’s tactic to coverup the leak. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

To refresh your memory, Rosario Dawson talking about The Punisher and Jon Bernthal’s revival in the MCU, as per Comicbook said, “I hadn’t heard that announcement, but I found out yesterday that the Punisher was happening again. So, I feel like it’s my second chance because that’s the only one of the shows I wasn’t in and I love Jon Bernthal. So, let’s all make it happen collectively guys.”

Now in a tweet, Rosario Dawson is running back from her own statement and tells fans she cannot be trust on The Punisher comment. “I can’t be trusted…! Getting intel from fans during signings is iffy apparently. My bad,” Dawson wrote. “I get excited. Confirmation is key when you’re told what you want to hear…” Check it below.

Confirmation is key when you’re told what you want to hear… — Rosario Dawson (@rosariodawson) August 8, 2022

We don’t know if Rosario Dawson is speaking the truth or is this just damage control to make the big reveal any less obvious. On future and Kevin Feige can tell. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

