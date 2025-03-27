Ben Affleck’s past and present “Jennifers” have had enough. After being tired of being dragged into his public reflections, both Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner are now exasperated by the actor’s repeated tendency to discuss their marriages in the media, especially when they’ve long since moved on.

The ‘Gone Girl’ star’s latest GQ interview once again revisited his relationships with both women, shedding light on the “fractures” in his marriage to Lopez while simultaneously singing Garner’s praises. But the issue remains in the fact that neither ex-wife wants to be a part of his ongoing narrative.

“They wish he’d stop talking about them,” a source close to both women told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter. “It’s exhausting. They’ve moved on. He hasn’t.”

Jennifer Lopez Sees Right Through Ben Affleck

After Affleck finalized his divorce from Lopez in January, it seemingly gave him the green light to start reminiscing, as he told the magazine that their differences were fundamental.

“My temperament is to be a little bit more reserved and private than hers. As happens in relationships, you don’t always have the same attitude towards these things,” he said.

However, those close to the pop superstar found his remarks dripping with irony. “He’s literally saying he’s private while posing on the COVER of a magazine. Make it make sense,” an insider said.

Inside Ben Affleck's cover shoot for the April issue of GQ with photographer Gregory Harris

As per the sources, Lopez isn’t just annoyed, she’s furious over the fact that the ‘Batman’ actor has a habit to “minimize her, spin the narrative, then go on a press tour to play the sad-eyed good guy.”

For Lopez, this is nothing new. She already shared her version of their love story in The Greatest Love Story Never Told, a documentary Affleck himself contributed to. But now, she believes he’s using their history as leverage and milking their past to stay in the spotlight.

Jennifer Garner Praises at Ben Affleck’s Praise

Garner, on the other hand, has had a different experience. Affleck only had kind words for her, saying, “I’m really lucky that I have a really good co-parent and partner in Jennifer Garner, the kids’ mom, who’s wonderful and great, and we work together well.”

But it would be stupid to consider her silence for approval as behind the scenes, sources say she’s cringing just as much as Lopez.

“Jen doesn’t want to feed the rumor mill,” sources noted. “Ben knows exactly what kind of headlines his words create. She’s asked him to stop — repeatedly.”

Is This About Reconciliation or Publicity?

Since his split from Lopez, Affleck has been leaning on his first ex-wife for support, even spending the holidays with Garner and their kids. Rumors have swirled for months about a potential rekindling, but now, both Jennifers are seemingly questioning his intentions.

According to the source, “At this point, it feels like he needs them in his narrative more than they need him.”

