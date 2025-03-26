Ben Affleck has been coming up in the news for the past few months for several reasons, including his divorce from Jennifer Lopez and his recent closeness to his wife, Jennifer Garner. He is also in the news for his upcoming movie, The Accountant 2. His personal life’s drama does not dull the fact that he is a talented and multi-faceted personality in Hollywood. The actor has performed various roles in his career, and we’ll briefly analyze the last five films of Affleck at the box office worldwide. Keep scrolling for more.

Affleck is an American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter known for his work in Hollywood since the 1990s. He has won multiple awards, including two Academy Awards and three Golden Globes. He began his career as a child, starring in the series The Voyage of the Mini. He gained recognition after Good Will Hunting, he co-wrote with Matt Damon, and they won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. They featured in the film as well.

Ben Affleck made his directorial debut with Gone Baby Gone, and his second Oscar win came with Argo. He won the BAFTA and the Oscar for Argo for Best Picture. He also appeared in superhero roles. Everyone might have forgotten his Daredevil, but he got a lot of love for playing Batman/Bruce Wayne in the old DC Universe. According to The Numbers, Ben appeared as a lead actor in thirty-seven films, and his aggregate box office collection is around $4.00 billion.

He reportedly has three films in the pipeline—The Accountant 2, RIP, and Animals. However, let’s check out the actor’s last five films at the worldwide box office.

5. The Way Back (2020) – $15.49 million

4. Hypnotic (2023) – $16.28 million

3. The Last Duel (2021) – $30.55 million

2. Air (2023) – $90.06 million

1. Justice League (2017) – $661.32 million

Ben Affleck will once again reprise his role as Christian Wolff, a highly skilled accountant with high-functioning autism, in The Accountant 2. This sequel to his 2016 movie was widely praised for his performance and developed a cult following due to its unique take on the action genre.

The Accountant 2 has already received 82% from the critics on Rotten Tomatoes. The sequel will be released on April 25 and feature Ben Affleck, Anna Kendrick, J. K. Simmons, Jon Bernthal, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Jeffrey Tambor, and John Lithgow.

