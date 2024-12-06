Jennifer Garner didn’t want Jennifer Lopez to experience the same challenges she faced with Ben Affleck. New reports suggest that Garner had even become friendly with Lopez. The duo allegedly even communicated every day after developing a bond.

This surprising revelation comes to light following the highly publicized separation of Affleck and Lopez. According to Page Six, Garner, 52, reportedly “encouraged” her ex-husband to focus on his marriage before it reached its breaking point.

Jennifer Garner Was Supportive Of Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s Relationship

A source recently revealed to the publication, “When things started getting rocky between Ben and Jennifer [Lopez], Jen was very supportive of their relationship and encouraged Ben to work on their marriage.”

However, Garner and Lopez have not been in touch lately, even though the former has no problem with the pop star. “At the end of the day, she just wants Ben to be happy,” a source explained. Despite Garner’s efforts, the 55-year-old filed for divorce from Affleck on the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding.

Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck Share Three Children Together

The former power couple, who separated after 10 years of marriage in 2015, share three children: Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12. Garner and Affleck came together on Thanksgiving Day to support the Midnight Mission. They helped serve meals to 2000 homeless and near-homeless individuals before celebrating the holiday with their children at Garner’s Brentwood, California, home.

A source told the outlet at the time that the Gone Girl star felt blessed to spend Thanksgiving with Garner and their children after his separation from Lopez. “Even though Ben and Jen [Garner] have been split for a while now, he feels a certain level of comfort with her,” the insider said. “Ben has a strong relationship with Jen that will never dissipate because they have a lot of history together, and she’s the mother of his kids.”

The source added, “They’ll always be close because they share children together and maintain a friendly co-parenting relationship.”

