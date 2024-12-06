The Kardashians, specifically the Kardashian-Jenner family, have been a constant member of the heavily scrutinized club. The group of women (Rob Kardashian excluded) enjoys a lot of limelight, some of it supportive and most of it critical. Kylie Jenner is one of the most popular faces of the family, apart from elder half-sister Kim Kardashian.

The 27-year-old has remained in the news for a lot of aspects of her life: her evolving fashion sense, her makeup and skin brands, her sisterhood with Kendall Jenner, her relationships with Travis Scott and Timothee Chalamet, and her children Stormi and Aire. But her post-pregnancy journey wasn’t easy. Here’s what she divulged about the same.

Kylie Jenner On Post-Pregnancy Struggles And Depression

During an interview with Elle magazine in October, Jenner revealed that she had gone through quite a lot of struggles since getting pregnant when she was 19. “The first part of my twenties was having children, learning what my personal style was and then losing it, not knowing how to dress, and gaining 60 pounds for both pregnancies,” she explained her journey.

The Khy founder added that it took her a year to feel like herself again after going through insecurities, confusion, and anxiety. Jenner shared that now, at 27 years of age, she feels more confident and like herself than she ever did in her early 20s. She felt that having a baby young was a shocking experience for her because of the way it changed her life.

Kylie Jenner On Family Help In Overcoming Dark Times

“I saw these changes happening to my body—all these new stretch marks and things that I didn’t have before. I felt like I was on autopilot,” the reality star admitted. Jenner disclosed that she even went through postpartum depression. Though it wasn’t easy to go through it, she wasn’t alone. Her mother, Kris Jenner, her sister, Kendall Jenner, and her half-sisters Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian were there for her through it all. Despite those hard times feeling like too much, she braved through them. It also helped to see her elder sisters and their journey with motherhood.

Kim has four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Kourtney also has four kids: son Mason, daughter Penelope, son Reign, and son Rocky. Meanwhile, Khloé has two children: daughter True and son Tatum. Kendall is unmarried and does not have any kids.

Kylie Jenner On Wanting To Keep Kids Away From Social Media

Kylie Jenner also revealed that she wants to protect her kids from social media and the harsh world it has become. “When I do share my children, I want it to come from me or their father,” Jenner said.

On being asked if she would let them have accounts online, she responded, “It’s no socials for as long as possible.” She knows how social media can have a negative impact and wants to keep its access away from her children as much as she can.

