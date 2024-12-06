Mark Wahlberg recently underwent a rigorous 63-hour fast as part of his fitness routine. The actor also proudly revealed that he lost over 10 pounds in the process. The Boogie Nights star shared his fasting journey on Instagram. He offered a glimpse of his “Hour 60 in the fast” and noted that he started at “192 [pounds] and change.” Shortly after, he showed the scale reading 180 pounds.

Wahlberg also flexed his muscles before transitioning into a minute-long clip of intense workouts alongside a friend. The movie star proudly displayed his abs, despite criticizing his wife for sharing a half-naked photo of him just months earlier.

Mark Wahlberg And His Fondness Of Intense Workouts

This is not the first time the Transformers star has shared his intense workout choices with fans. Last month, while at a hotel for an ice bath, Wahlberg had a cart filled with bags of ice. A small notice on the card read that the ice was “being held for a VIP.”

The 53-year-old, who was wearing shorts and sneakers at the time, explained, “Wow, everywhere we go, we’re getting an ice bath. I’m still living that cold life. Let’s load it up.” He continued, “That is a lot of ice there we’re going to have to send some back and put some on ice for tomorrow. I love it.”

Wahlberg stunned his fans earlier this year by revealing that he starts his daily workouts at 2 AM. He showcases exercises like pushups, leg presses, weight lifting, and more while much of the country sleeps. In another clip, he also shared his bedtime routine to ensure he is up early for his intense sessions.

“What time do I go to bed? Eight hours of sleep, always. If I’m [up to go to] the gym at 1 that means I went to bed at 5pm. Do the math,” he said. Mark Wahlberg also shared that his mornings include praying, showering, and hitting the gym. He revealed, “That’s happening every single day. No more excuses. Get up and get it done. Let’s go.”

Mark Wahlberg Was Recently Livid With His Wife

The member of the rap group Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch was reportedly furious after his wife decided to upload a shower photograph from their vacation, which showed off his bare posterior.

“Even though the photo was up for just a short time, it was enough to make Mark livid,” a source told RadarOnline. “He’s extremely careful about what the public sees and what stays private. The last thing he wants is his naked bottom plastered all over the internet!”

The insider added, “While Rhea quickly deleted the image, the brief exposure caused tension — it’s a mistake she won’t be making again!”

