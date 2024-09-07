But here’s the scoop: Leo almost snagged the role of Dirk Diggler in Boogie Nights. That part ended up with Mark Wahlberg. His epic performance as Dirk skyrocketed him to stardom. Wahlberg then went on to crush it in Three Kings and The Departed—where, funny enough, he’d cross paths with Leo again.

DiCaprio’s regret about missing out on Boogie Nights is real. He confessed, “My biggest regret is Boogie Nights. I’m a huge fan of Paul Thomas Anderson but the first time I met him for that role I hadn’t really seen much of his previous work. Now I love that movie.” Anderson backed this up on the Bill Simmons Podcast, saying, “There was no Leo vs. Mark because Leo decided not to do the film.”

The cherry on top? Paul Rudd played a role in DiCaprio’s decision. Rudd spilled on The Graham Norton Show that after filming Romeo + Juliet, DiCaprio was unsure about Titanic. Rudd gave him a nudge, saying, “You should do it.” And just like that, DiCaprio ended up in one of the biggest films ever.

So, while Leonardo DiCaprio’s choice led to Titanic fame, it also left him wondering what could’ve been with Boogie Nights.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet Pay Tribute to Jon Landau

The world lost a great when Jon Landau, the genius behind Titanic and Avatar, passed away at 63. As tributes poured in, Leonardo DiCaprio shared his heartfelt remembrance.

“Jon was an incredibly kind, wise, and empathetic soul, who wanted to create nothing but a positive impact on anyone or anything approached,” DiCaprio asserted. “His legacy and leadership will live on forever. My condolences are with his entire family. Rest in peace; you will be deeply missed.”

Kate Winslet, DiCaprio’s Titanic costar, also honored Landau. “Jon Landau was the kindest and best of men,” she reflected. Winslet praised his boundless compassion and support for creative teams, adding, “He was always full of smiles and gratitude. I can’t believe he is gone.”

