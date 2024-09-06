You do not want to get on Anne Hathaway’s bad side. Anne Hathaway once gave a stuntman a black eye on the set of Christopher Nolan’s third Batman movie ‘The Dark Knight Rises. The Princess Diaries actress played Selina Kyle/Catwoman in the Christopher Nolan-directed film The Dark Knight Rises.

While filming a fight scene, Hathaway reportedly left the stuntman with a black eye. At the time, a source told The Sun Anne Hathaway got a “bit carried away” while staging an on-set fight and injured a stuntman with a butt of a gun.

The source revealed Hathaway shoved the gun straight into the stuntman’s eye socket, leaving him with a huge black eye. The source said, “Anne got a bit carried away during a fight scene and mistakenly shoved the butt of a gun right into the actor’s eye socket. He came away with a massive black eye. Anne was mortified.”

The source added, “It was all in good humor but the poor guy took quite a pummeled.”

The source said the stuntman was “good-humoured” about the incident after Anne Hathaway sent him a silver pen with the engraving, “Remember, no one packs a punch like Anne”.

Anne Hathaway starred in Christopher Nolan’s final Batman film, The Dark Knight Rises, alongside Christian Bale, who played the caped crusader and Tom Hardy, as the villainous Bane.

The 2012 film went on to make over $1 billion against the production budget of $230 million. The Dark Knight Rises was the highest-grossing Batman film ever and Christopher Nolan’s biggest box office success. It is also the highest-grossing film of Anne Hathaway’s career.

