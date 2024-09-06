James Cameron almost cast Gwyneth Paltrow as Rose in Titanic. Yep, before Kate Winslet secured the iconic role, Paltrow was seriously in the running.

In an interview with GQ magazine, James Cameron reveals casting Winslet initially felt like the laziest casting in the world because of her reputation for period dramas. Winslet even had the nickname Corset Kate. But after meeting her, Cameron couldn’t deny she was perfect for the part.

Still, it could have been Paltrow. Already known for her versatility, she had done both period pieces (Emma) and modern roles (Se7en). Paltrow confirmed she was one of the last two considered for the role. Looking back, Paltrow reflected, “You think, ‘Why did I say no to Titanic?’ But you know, there’s a lesson in everything.”

In the end, Winslet made Rose unforgettable—but imagining Paltrow in the role offers a fascinating “what if” for film history.

How Did Kate Winslet Landed the Role of Rose in Titanic

Let’s go back to the 1990s when Winslet was still making her mark in the entertainment industry, to understand how she got the role.

Winslet had experience acting in period works before Titanic ever opened in theaters. Corsets and historical settings dominated her early career. Winslet appeared destined for historical roles following her breakout performance as half of a teenage murder plotting duet in Peter Jackson’s Heavenly Creatures (1994). Sense and Sensibility, in which she portrayed the fervent Marianne Dashwood, came next, then A Child in King Arthur’s Court. She even played Ophelia in Kenneth Branagh’s Hamlet, a play by Shakespeare.

However, being cast as Rose on Titanic truly changed the game. According to some, her only role options at the time were period plays. That perception, however, was destroyed by Winslet, whose portrayal of Rose had a profound effect on the film.

When Winslet transitions into more contemporary roles, she breaks out from the stereotype of the period piece. In the HBO series Mare of Easttown, she played the grizzled investigator Mare, and she also dazzled us as the quirky, blue-haired Clementine in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2008). Pretty good for a woman who was previously restricted to portraying heroines from the 19th century, huh?

Kate Winslet has demonstrated versatility by doing anything from hard-hitting detective work to hoop skirts. Despite not being the first option, Titanic has left a lasting legacy for her.

