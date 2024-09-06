With No Time to Die, Daniel Craig’s last movie as James Bond, people started looking for a new actor to play the role. Oh, and guess what? There was interest in Jackman, but he chose not to go.

With Pierce Brosnan’s departure after “Die Another Day,” Aeon Productions looked to many actors to play James Bond. Only Craig and Henry Cavill made it to the group, but Cavill was considered too young then. Craig got the part, and Jackman, who was wanted, decided to keep working on Wolverine.

Although they are still looking for the next Bond, remember that big names like Jackman have turned down the famous part. Sometimes, it can be best to keep doing what you love and know.

Why did Hugh Jackman Let Go Bond’s Role?

Hugh Jackman turned down the part of James Bond to still work on Wolverine and avoid being stuck in a certain role. In an interview with IndieWire, Jackman said, “If I’m doing that and Wolverine, I’ll have no time to do anything else.” He didn’t think spending ten years bouncing between two famous franchises would be good if he had to play both parts.

Jackman didn’t like being stuck in one type of role. After playing Wolverine, he thought he was being offered more action-hero roles like Wolverine, which made him feel like he was being typecast. To avoid being a hero action star, he said, “I didn’t want to do the same things.”

Since turning down the role of James Bond, Jackman has played many different parts. He played a desperate father in Prisoners and a showman in The Greatest Showman. Thanks to this freedom, he has been able to act in more roles than just action heroes. This shows that giving up one big part can sometimes lead to many others.

