Phoenix had a few exciting nicknames before becoming the well-known figure he is today. He was known as Leaf Phoenix when he was a young performer. His siblings’ names are River, Rain, Liberty, and Summer. Thus, this name with a nature theme was chosen to match them. The surprising part is that Joaquin’s real name was Joaquin Bottom.

Not all of the name change was cosmetic. The traumatic past of Phoenix’s family preceded this symbolic metamorphosis. Joaquin was just four when the family left the divisive Children of God religious group, and they were having a great deal of difficulty. Phoenix candidly revealed their terrible circumstances to Time, saying, “We were straight-up dirt poor, we had nothing.” They were so impoverished that they were forced to live in a rat-infested slum in Venezuela before being put in a single room in someone else’s home.

The family’s turning point came when they moved to the United States, landing in Florida. To mark their fresh start and symbolically rise from their challenging past, they adopted the surname Phoenix—like the mythical bird that rises from the ashes.

The Phoenix family moved to Los Angeles to pursue their goals, even though Joaquin’s brothers already exhibited promise as street performers. Joaquin, who went by Leaf then, made his acting debut in the television series Seven Brides for Seven Brothers in 1982. By 1991, Joaquin had decided to abandon Leaf Phoenix and resume using his real name in his personal and professional life.

Joaquin Phoenix’s Dark Past: Escaping the Children of Cult Religion

Joaquin Phoenix, now a celebrated actor, had a far from conventional start. Born into the Children of God cult, his early years were marked by unsettling practices. His parents, John Lee and Arlyn Bottom, embraced the free-spirited vibes of the 1960s, naming their children River, Rain, Joaquin, Liberty, and Summer. But their idealistic journey took a dark turn.

Joaquin was born when the family was living in a Puerto Rican commune. It was here they discovered the cult’s disturbing practice known as “flirty fishing,” where female members were coerced into seducing outsiders to recruit them. Concerned for their daughter’s safety, the Bottoms fled the group when Joaquin was just three.

The Children of God, led by David Berg, was later exposed for rampant abuse. Berg died in 1994, never facing formal charges, leaving a troubled legacy that Joaquin Phoenix escaped.

