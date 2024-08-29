Joker: Folie à Deux has generated immense curiosity and buzz among its Indian fans ever since its trailer came out. Now to add to that excitement, the producers have announced that the film will be released in India before the rest of the world.

A sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Joker, the movie marks the return of Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck, who collaborates with Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, as the two embark on a journey through musical madness and delusions.

Joker: Folie à Deux to Release in India Two Days Before It’s World Premiere

Joker: Folie à Deux will be hitting Indian theaters on October 2nd, 2024, two days before its international release, which is scheduled for October 4th. With the move, the makers are eying to capitalize on the national holiday of Gandhi Jayanti, which would likely give the film a strong opening at the box office.

Interestingly, the original film was also released with the same strategy, exactly five years ago. Joker had its Indian release on October 2nd, 2019, while the rest of the world got to see the film on October 4th that year. The movie ended up collecting over Rs. 67 crores at the Indian box office, becoming the highest-grossing adult-rated Hollywood film at the time.

Directed by Todd Phillips, Joker: Folie à Deux continues the story of the madman Arthur Fleck, who is spending his days at Arkham State Hospital. There he falls in love with Lee aka Harley Quinn, a music therapist, and the two start to experience musical madness while sharing their delusions. Meanwhile, Arthur’s followers initiate a campaign to get him liberated.

Apart from Phoenix and Gaga, the musical psychological thriller film also stars Catherine Keener, Zazie Beetz, Harry Lawtey, Steve Coogan, Leigh Gill, Sharon Washington, Brendan Gleeson, Jacob Lofland, and Ken Leung. The movie is produced by Warner Bros. Pictures, DC Studios, and Joint Effort.

