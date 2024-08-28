Dakota Johnson is best known for her role in the erotic film Fifty Shades of Grey and its sequels. The movies were not so well received by the critics but did well commercially. The actress once shared her thoughts about the first movie after its release. Johnson was proud of her movie despite the negative reception. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movies were based on the erotic novels of EL James and feature Jamie Dornan opposite Dakota. The critics were not happy about the film’s screenplay, pacing, and, most importantly, Dakota and Jamie’s lack of chemistry. It received only 25% on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer. The story revolves around Anastasia Steele, a college graduate who begins a sadomasochistic relationship with the young business tycoon Christian Grey. Their story progresses in the sequels Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed.

Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan’s movie featured the song “Earned It” by The Weeknd, which was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Song at the 88th Academy Awards. Even though Fifty Shades of Grey received a negative review from the critics, it did skyrocket Johnson to fame and popularity, and it seems the actress was grateful for the popularity she got from her work in the 2015 movie.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Dakota Johnson shared her honest thoughts about doing the erotic film, to Guardian. The actress said, “I’m proud of Fifty Shades of Grey. I don’t need to distance myself from that. The more work I do, the more the general public sees the different things I can do.” She explained, how the film helped her in her career.

Dakota Johnson added, “Do I think it opened doors? Yeah. More people know my name.” The 2015 movie was made on a budget of $40 million and collected 1324.13% more than its production cost.

Fifty Shades of Grey collected $85.17 million on its debut weekend and $166.16 million in its domestic haul. Dakota Johnson’s film thrived in the international market and grossed a whopping $403.48 million in its lifetime. The 2015 erotic feature collected a whopping $569.65 million at the worldwide box office.

On the professional front, Dakota Johnson was last seen in Daddio and Madame Web. She has Materialists next alongside Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal. It is currently in the filming stage.

