Scarlett Johansson was once happy she got her stand-alone movie, Black Widow, in the MCU. It took a long time and happened after her character Natasha Romanoff died in Avengers: Endgame in 2019. But she once revealed that it gave her closure. The actress is among the OG Avengers and has a large fan base. She first appeared in Iron Man 2 in a supporting role and had a much more significant role in 2012’s The Avengers.

Scarlett’s MCU stint made her one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry. Johansson nailed the role of a spy in the MCU and appeared in multiple MCU movies. She got her solo film in 2021, but it also created a controversy, and Johansson sued Disney. For the unversed, ScarJo sued Disney because transferring her solo MCU movie to Disney+ would mean she would have to forfeit her backend income since her contract required that the MCU flick be released solely in theatres.

Scarlett Johansson’s character, Black Widow, dies in 2019’s movie Avengers: Endgame when she and Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye, aka Clint Barton, go to Vormir to get the Soul Stone. Natasha sacrificed herself for the Infinity Stone. Her character had a large presence in the MCU, but the fans still wanted to know more about her backstory and life. In her appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Scarlett once spoke about her solo movie and how it relieved her.

Scarlett Johansson said, “Honestly, it brought a closure to me that I needed, ’cause I was kind of wiped out after that last one (Avengers: Endgame) emotionally and literally… There are very few certain things but definitely, death is pretty certain.”

Several theories online said that Scarlett’s character, the Black Widow, aka Natasha Romanoff, is still alive. Johansson reflected on that, too; she said, “But people definitely don’t believe it and have tried to convince me that my character did not actually die. That maybe, my character existed in an alternate universe. But no, death is a pretty final thing.” Is it, though? The biggest proof is Robert Downey Jr’s return as Doctor Doom after playing Iron Man for years.

Hugh Jackman’s character Wolverine also returned, and his death in 2017’s Logan has been perfectly dealt with in Deadpool & Wolverine. With the concept of the multiverse, Scarlett’s return is not inevitable. Even Chris Evans returned, maybe not as Captain America, but it is possible to bring back Scarlett Johansson, too.

