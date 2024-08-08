The news that Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the MCU has fans going crazy. However, this story has a twist that will astound you. Do you recall Tony’s daughter Morgan Stark? She was, after all, meant to have a far larger part in Avengers: Endgame.

Consider this: Tony gives his life to save the universe. He has an appointment with his adolescent daughter in the Soul Realm before he leaves. What a heart-wrencher! Katherine Langford, star of 13 Reasons Why, was in this scene when it was cut. It was excessive crying, as the Russo brothers had pointed out, and they had a point.

However, there’s a chance we may finally witness this deleted sequence now that RDJ is back. It would be the ideal method to resurrect some Iron Man magic and provide us with a more in-depth examination of Tony’s bond with his daughter. It would also give Katherine Langford an opportunity to really shine.

So let’s not forget about Morgan Stark even though we’re all thrilled about Iron Man’s comeback. She might have the key to solving this puzzle.

Robert Downey Jr. as Dr. Doom creates room for Katherine Langford’s Morgan Stark

As we know, Robert Downey Jr. is back in the MCU, but not as the adored Iron Man. Nope, he’s giving up the outfit to play the evil Doctor Doom. Morgan Stark, his on-screen daughter, may have a whole new set of problems as a result of this turn of events.

Do you recall the devastating sequence that was removed from Avengers: Endgame? Yes, the one where Tony goes to the Soul Realm to meet his teenage daughter. Now that RDJ is back in action, Katherine Langford may portray Morgan Stark at last. It won’t be a pleasant reunion, let’s face it.

If Marvel chooses to explore the multiverse, Langford might appear as a distinct Morgan, possibly even the daughter of Doctor Doom from a distant universe. Alternatively, they may return her as the mature Morgan Stark to keep things straightforward. In any case, taking on a villain who resembles her father to the letter? That will be an emotional rollercoaster.

After removing Langford from Endgame, the Russo brothers should give her another chance. Although it would be a full circle moment, seeing her return as Morgan Stark will undoubtedly make you cry. This is going to be one crazy ride, it seems!

