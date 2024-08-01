Josh Brolin served as one of the greatest and meanest villains in the MCU, and it took two movies for the Avengers to defeat Thanos. Those two movies are among the highest-grossing films ever, but Brolin’s salary was way less than Jonathan Majors was allegedly set to get for being the next big baddie in Avengers 5, previously titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. But he got fired, and now Robert Downey Jr is here again with a new mask and responsibilities. Compared to Majors and Brolin, his alleged salary is simply off the charts.

RDJ and Brolin shared the screen in the last two Avengers movies and, even then, had the highest salaries among the MCU actors. RDJ’s Marvel projects made him one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood. Majors, too, could have earned a fortune, but owing to his guilty verdict in the domestic violence case, Jonathan was dropped by Marvel. He has been replaced by RDJ as the main villain of Avengers 5.

At the San Diego Comic-Con, the Russo brothers announced Robert Downey Jr. as the next big baddie in the MCU. He will play Doctor Doom, aka Victor Von Doom. The former Iron Man actor will get extra perks for appearing in the part. According to Variety, he will travel in a private jet, with dedicated security and a whole trailer encampment. Downey will appear in both Avengers 5 and 6.

How much will Robert Downey Jr allegedly get for his MCU return?

A source reported to Variety that Robert Downey Jr. will allegedly take home an astronomical $80 million+ for his appearance as Doctor Doom in Avengers 5 and 6. This is expected because the actor recently received an Oscar for his role in Christopher Nolan‘s Oppenheimer. Not to forget, he earned a whopping $75 million for Avengers: Endgame, whereas Josh Brolin reportedly received a very, very low amount for the two Avengers movies, in comparison to RDJ.

How much did Josh Brolin make & Jonathan Majors could have made for being MCU villains?

As per several media reports, Josh Brolin, aka Thanos, received only $5 million for his role in Avengers: Infinity War and $6.5 million for Avengers: Endgame. However, these were his upfront salary without the bonuses. The bonuses were not revealed but are expected to be huge. But the final amount would still be much less than RDJ.

On the other hand, Jonathan Majors reportedly earned $550,000 for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, whereas he would have gotten a 3536% raise for appearing as Kang again in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. He was allegedly offered $20 million for the Avengers 5 movie before it got scrapped and pivoted to Avengers: Doomsday with Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom.

Robert Downey Jr’s reported salary for his MCU return is around 154% higher than Josh Brolin’s upfront salary for Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame and what Jonathan Majors could have allegedly earned as Kang the Conqueror in The Kang Dynasty.

Avengers: Doomsday, starring Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, will be released in 2026, and Secret Wars in 2027. For more of the latest updates on Marvel, stay tuned to Koimoi!

