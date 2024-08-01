Deadpool & Wolverine seem to be having trouble impressing the Korean audience as they face a steep drop on Wednesday. The movie has been receiving a lot of love from fans almost everywhere and is expected to earn big by next week. Despicable Me 4 and the local film Pilot are predicted to outshine the Marvel biggie starring Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie revolves around Wade’s quest to save his universe from getting destroyed because its anchor died. The concept of anchor has been newly introduced in the MCU, and in this case, Logan was the anchor being of that world. It is the first R-rated movie in the MCU, and they did not hold back on the bloodshed and action. It was flawlessly done. The theatres went crazy on more than one occasion, and some of the cameos really took them by surprise.

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds’ movie was released in South Korea on July 24, and it faced a harsh drop of 66.3% on its second Wednesday. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Deadpool & Wolverine received negative word-of-mouth, which is predicted to push the MCU movie to third place under the holdover Despicable Me 4 and the local debut Pilot.

Deadpool & Wolverine grossed just $586K on the second Wednesday, hitting the $10.1 million cume and 1.4 million admissions. Meanwhile, Despicable Me 4 went up 15.7% from last Wednesday and grossed a strong $560K. For the record, both Deadpool 3 and Despicable Me 4 were released in South Korea last Wednesday.

Despicable Me 4 hits a $5.6 million cume and 844K admissions. The Korean film Pilot starring Jo Kung-suk, Lee Joo-myung, Han Sunhwa, and Shin Seung-ho grossed $2.5 million on Wednesday, its opening day, including $375K in previews. The Korean audience is proving to be a tough nut to crack for the Marvel flick.

Overall, Deadpool & Wolverine is doing exceptionally well in the domestic and other international regions. In the US, the movie has already grossed $261.2 million and $284.7 million overseas, taking its global cume to $545.9 million. Shawn Levy‘s MCU outing has crossed the $500 million mark within a week, and if it keeps trending like this, it is expected to cross one billion next week globally.

Deadpool & Wolverine was released in the US on July 26 and it is running successfully in the theatres.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

