Deadpool & Wolverine marks Hugh Jackman’s return as Wolverine. Although the movie has only been in theatres for a week, it has already been creating records all over. Now, in the North American box office, it has significantly outperformed Hugh’s 2017 hit Logan. Keep scrolling for more.

The 2017 movie featured Hugh, Dafne Keene, and Patrick Stewart in crucial roles. Hugh took retirement from the part, and his character died on screen in that movie. However, he and Dafne have returned to the MCU, and fans look forward to seeing more MCU projects. James Mangold directed it, and the screenplay was directed by Scott Frank, Mangold, and Michael Green. The 2017 stand-alone movie of Hugh as Wolverine is the highest-grossing in his solo franchise as the Marvel character.

Deadpool & Wolverine was released in the theatres this past Friday and is already in rampage mode. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, the Marvel biggie has beaten Hugh Jackman’s last Marvel solo movie, Logan’s domestic haul, in under five days. It is the 4th highest-grossing R-rated comic book movie in the United States box office.

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds‘ movie collected a strong $24.3 million, registering the biggest Monday of 2024 over Inside Out 2’s $22.4 million. Deadpool & Wolverine hit a $235.7 million cume at the North American box office, thus beating Logan’s $226.3 million domestic haul. It is expected to surpass Deadpool 2’s $324.6 million domestic run on Friday, and on Saturday, it is expected to surpass Deadpool’s $363.7 million to become the highest-grossing R-rated comic book movie ever.

At the worldwide box office as well, Deadpool & Wolverine is showing excellent progress. Overseas, it has reached a cume of $260.5 million. Adding the movie’s domestic cume of $235.7 million, Deadpool 3 has collected $496.3 million globally so far and counting. It was released in the theatres on July 26.

