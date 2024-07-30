Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine has arrived in theaters and featured one of the best opening scenes with amazing dancing moves. While the song and the dance moves are among the things that captured fans’ attention, it was not Ryan Reynolds aka the Deadpool who actually did the dancing.

(Spoilers ahead) The opening credits of Deadpool & Wolverine featured Deadpool superhero dancing taking inspiration from NSYNC’s Bye Bye Bye music video. In a recent press conference, Reynolds revealed that he shares the scene with choreographer Nick Pauley. He said, “He’s doing a lot of the moves that have been established previously by NSYNC. If it looks like the person who’s dancing doesn’t have arthritis, that’s him.”

Describing the memorable scene, the foul-mouthed Deadpool desecrates Wolverine’s grave after the X-Men character died in the 2017 Logan. Using Wolverine’s adamantium bones, he bloodily dispatches members of the Time Variance Authority who are trying to capture him. As he does this, Deadpool dances to the tune of Bye Bye Bye, adding his signature irrelevant touch to the chaotic moment.

In the credits for Deadpool & Wolverine, Pauely is named Dancepool, who also appeared in the 2020 film The Prom and music videos by Katy Perry and Doja Cat.

Reynolds continued, referring to him in Deadpool’s suit, “There’s the moments where, you know, there’s a bit of a pop and lock. The pop really pops, like it cracks. And the lock will not unlock. I will hang on to Nick Pauley’s talent. I will hang my hat on his talent there and thank him for his contribution and services.”

Moreover, Pauley took to his Instagram to celebrate being Reynolds’ “double for the opening scene of the entire movie!!! Like what?!? What is life?” The choreographer shared a note to Reynolds and Shawn Levy, “thank you for your encouragement and enthusiasm when bringing me onboard. It gave me a lot of purpose,” alongside a video of him learning and practicing the choreography.

