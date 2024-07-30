Bianca Censori surely knows how to keep social media busy and stay relevant. She is once again the hot topic because of her clothes, and this time, she and her husband, Kanye West, were accompanied by North West. The couple, along with Kim and Ye’s eldest, were heading to watch Deadpool & Wolverine as per reports, and both the movie and Bianca’s outfit are R-rated! Netizens criticize Ye and Censori for this and are not mellowing down their words.

For the uninitiated, Ye was married to reality TV star and social media personality Kim Kardashian. The former couple has four kids, and North is the eldest of them. She is often seen hanging out with the couple and seemingly shares a nice bond with the Yeezy architect. North is also popular for her sassy talks and keeps the viewers entertained whenever she appears on The Kardashians. Keep scrolling for more.

According to TMZ’s report, Kanye West and Bianca Censori took North West to watch Deadpool & Wolverine, an R-rated movie. However, North is still not of legal age to watch the movie, but that seems not to be an issue for them as Bianca’s outfit is also NSFW, and Ye is fine with her daughter being around that publicly.

Bianca Censori wore a tight compression shirt and shorts, which were more like panties. She completed her look with a baseball cap and strappy heels. Kanye West wore his signature black ensemble, comprising a hoodie, trousers, and sunglasses. North West, among them, looked most appropriately dressed in an oversized T-shirt, denim trousers, socks, and Crocs.

Commenting on the viral pictures of the trio, netizens spewed their opinions on Twitter. One user wrote, “Nasty and gross. Both of the adults.”

Another commented, “This is not healthy for a father and pubescent daughter.”

Another asked, “One has to wonder how Ms. Kardashian feels about the always-semi-nude Censori being a fixture in her daughter’s life.”

Followed by one saying, “Poor kid has horrible role models.”

Speaking of North West, one user noted, “I knew she’d be raised immune to trash.”

And, “She’s so gross and disrespectful.”

Check out the pictures here:

Bianca Censori hugging North West ❤️ pic.twitter.com/v5civTvpUT — Ye (@ye_world_) July 28, 2024

North West and Bianca Censori seems to be bonding closer. They were spotted at the movies together where Bianca was spotted putting on only pant. pic.twitter.com/Uy1W8mGsXR — Tpapa OG (@XViralNews7) July 29, 2024

Rapper Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, had a blast on a family outing, taking his daughter, North West, to catch the new Deadpool & Wolverine movie The film is rated R for mature content, which makes it a questionable choice for their 11-year-old daughter @BackgridUS pic.twitter.com/pQAGHgOcEy — backgridus (@BackgridUS) July 29, 2024

