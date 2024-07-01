The Kardashians - Kim & Khloe Feud Over Helicopter Parenting vs. Relaxed Approach

Not a day goes by when The Kardashian sisters are not at each other’s throats and making headlines. Once again, Khloe and Kim Kardashian are feuding over their parenting choices and calling each other out.

In one of the episodes of The Kardashians, the two sisters are fighting over an incident involving Kim’s daughter Chicago’s hair. In a scene at Kim’s house, they sit down together to address their hurt feelings, with the SKIMS co-founder starting by explaining what upset her.

Kim Kardashian said, “The other day, when you called me and asked me if you could do Chi’s hair, I don’t know if condescending is the word, but you’re very shaming. Like, ‘Can I do Chi’s hair? Do you mind? Because her hair has, like, so much product in it.’ And I’m just like, ‘I know.’”

Kim explained in a confession that she was having a hard week and asked her mom, Kris Jenner if she could watch her two kids, Chicago and Psalm as they prepared for school. While at Kris’s house, Chicago used hair gel, which Khloe Kardashian noticed right away. Khloe then FaceTimed Kim to inform her and went over to Kris’s house to help get Kim’s kids ready for school.

Kim expressed, “You were calling to, not really ask me if you could do her hair, but to let me know that it wasn’t washed,” and Khloe responded, “No, I actually wanted to know. If you don’t care, next time I will not ask you, and I’ll just do the hair, but if also then if I do it you’re going to say ‘Why’d you touch that?’”

Kim added, “That was an extremely hard week, and you were like ‘Would you mind if I do her hair because it’s nasty?’”, as Khloe replied, “All I said was, ‘Do you mind if I do Chicago’s hair because I didn’t know if you are very particular.’”

Kim fires back again saying, “I know her hair looks s—-. Thank you for reminding me that I didn’t have the time to do her f–—– hair one night before bed and washing it.”

The scene switched back to a confessional where Khloe expressed confusion about their argument, mentioning she thought Kim had moved beyond this issue. She explained, “It sounds like you’re dealing with a bunch of your own bulls— and you decided to harvest this and build up all this animosity towards me when this is a you f—— problem. I swear you just want to project whatever you’re going through and take it out on me and I could handle it but only for so long.”

She continued, “I’m not going to be here all day, so if you need to slap me or something, do it. I wasn’t trying to shame you. I was trying to do your daughter’s hair. And if you think I’m shaming you, what would I shame you?”

As the two sisters keep coming back at each other with Kim bringing up that Khloe won’t leave her house and go try to meet someone, Khloe expressed frustration, describing Kim’s behavior as hypocritical and accusing her of now shaming Khloe.

Khloe said, “Like talk about Mom shaming? What the f— are you doing to me? It’s just reverse mom shaming. You’re shaming me for being a helicopter mom or whatever you want to call me and you’re claiming I’m shaming you for not being more of a strict parent or whatever you’re claiming at this point that you’re not brushing Chi’s hair. Which obviously you brush Chicago’s hair. There’s just a lot of f—— gel.”

During a back scene, Kim criticises Khloe for being crazy for needing to stick to a rigid schedule to which Khloe fights back, explaining, “I just have a schedule. We do have dinner around 6- 6:30. It’s not like if you’re not at dinner at 6:01, you’re disciplined. Like, I don’t know what she thinks. Why are we constantly nitpicking what I do in my house? If I’m not asking you guys to live the same life. Can’t we all just be the moms we want to be?”

The Kardashians’ new episodes come every Thursday at 12 am ET on Hulu.

