The Fourth of July (also known as Independence Day) is a significant day in American History. It marks the day the Declaration of Independence was adopted. Fourth of July has also become a prime release window for studios to capitalize on the Holiday by unleashing exciting new releases.

The holiday weekend is perfect for families to swarm the theaters and watch big new blockbusters. In addition, Fourth of July weekend holidays can land on any day of the week, allowing movies to bank on a two-day or a four-day gross. Since the 80s, Hollywood has celebrated the Fourth of July by releasing blockbuster films that perfectly encapsulate the buoyant spirit of Independence Day.

Tobey McGuire’s Spider-Man was the first to break the opening weekend box office record, and since then, several Spider-Man films have enjoyed immense success with Independence Day releases. Let’s take a look at the five highest grossing 4th of July holiday weekend movies per The Numbers.

5. Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Spider-Man 2 opened in theaters on June 30, 2004, and by the holiday weekend, Kicked In The Tobey McGuire starrer brought in a record-breaking $21 million dollars by the Fourth of July. The film also grossed $497.1 million worldwide by July 4, 2004. At the end of its theatrical run, the film raked in $795 million worldwide.

4. The Amazing Spider-man (2012)

The Andrew Garfield film was released on July 3, 2012, and raked in $23 million by the Fourth of July. The film also brought in $150 Million worldwide over the holiday weekend and accumulated $758.5 Million at the end of the theatrical run.

3. Despicable Me (2013)

The animation film Despicable Me 2, featuring the voice of Steve Carrell, was released on July 3, 2013. It grossed $24 million on the Fourth of July. By the end of the holiday, the film had earned $404 million and brought in $975.2 million in a global haul.

2. Spider-Man Far From Home (2019)

The 2019 superhero film starring Tom Holland hit theaters on July 2, 2019, and by Independence Day descended, the film had grossed $25 million. The highest-grossing Spider-Man movie in the franchise also grossed $1.13 billion worldwide.

1. Transformers (2007)

Transformers is the highest-grossing Independence day film, raking in $29 million on the Holiday after the July 3 release. The film grossed $709 million worldwide.

