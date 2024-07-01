Amazon Prime has ordered a new series starring Elizabeth Banks and Jessica Biel as siblings in The Better Sisters. The show is based on Alafair Burke’s book of the same name.

Biel’s recent TV adventures include Peacock’s The Sinner and Hulu’s Candy, whereas Banks starred in FX’s Mrs America and executive produced Shrill and Bumper in Berlin.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming show-

The Better Sisters Release Date

The Better Sisters’ release date has not yet been announced, but filming is confirmed to commence in June 2024 in New York.

The Better Sisters Cast

Alongside Jessica Biel as Chloe and Elizabeth Banks as Nicky, The Equalizer’s Lorraine Toussaint is also set to appear in the movie as Catherine Lancaster. In addition to them, Corey Stoll, Bobby Naderi, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Kim Dickens, Gabriel Sloyer, Matthew Modine, and Gloria Reuben will also star.

Ocean’s 8 Olivia Milch has written the plot and she and Regina Corrado from Mayor of Kingstown serve as the executive producers and showrunners. Pam & Tommy’s Craig Gillespie will direct the show and executive production alongside Annie Marter through Fortunate Jack Productions. Additionally, the EP includes Becky Clements, Marty Adelstein, Alissa Bachner through Tomorrow Studios, Banks, Biel, and Michelle Purple.

The Better Sisters Plot

The Better Sisters follows a thriller genre and is described as, “Chloe (Biel), who moves through the world with her handsome lawyer husband Adam and teenage son Ethan by her side while her estranged sister Nicky (Banks) hustles to make ends meet while trying to stay clean. When Adam is brutally murdered, the prime suspect sends shockwaves through the family, laying bare long-buried secrets,” per the official synopsis.

