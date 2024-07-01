Hogwarts Reopens Its Doors! New Generation Of Actors To Take On Harry, Ron, & Hermione In HBO's Harry Potter Series

The world of wizards, Hogwarts, is returning to the screens again with a brand-new Harry Potter series. Based on the best-selling novels of the same name, Warner Bros. Discovery announced the return of the film adaptation into a series.

Alongside Francesca Gardiner, HBO’s Succession consulting producer for Seasons 3 and 4, Mark Mylod, who worked with Gardiner, will direct multiple series episodes and executive produce.

Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed that the show will return all the novels about the boy wizard by J.K. Rowling, a return of a new era for Harry Potter fans. Here’s everything you need to know about the Harry Potter series.

Harry Potter Series Release Date

The series is expected to arrive in 2026, as per Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav.

Harry Potter Series Cast

While no one has been cast yet for the Harry Potter series, new actors are expected to play the lead roles of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley. Warner Bros. Discovery Chairman Channing Dungey admitted that the casting will begin after finalising the showrunner. Moreover, considering the show will rule out as per the books in order, it is very likely that they will cast young actors. Dungey told Variety about the casting process, “The tricky part is the first two books, where the kids are on the younger end, around 11 or 12.”

Moreover, HBO’s CEO and Chairman Casey Bloys said, “We have been trying to be very close to the vest. We haven’t gone out to agencies. We have our internal process where we’ve been thinking about people but have not wanted to go out into the world. Now that the news is out there…we’ll start going out to the business.”

Harry Potter Series Plot

Bloys said about the storyline of the Harry Potter series, “This new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years.” He also assured fans that it would be a “faithful adaptation.”

He also revealed that the project would run for “10 consecutive years,” admitting that Fantastic Beasts would not be part of the series.

As per Warner Bros. Discovery’s official press release, the upcoming series “will be a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series. Each season will be authentic to the original books, bringing Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences worldwide. In contrast, the original, classic, and beloved films will remain at the franchise’s core and available to watch globally.”

J.K. Rowling will also be involved with the project to ensure the accuracy of the original storyline and will serve as an executive producer alongside Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts, and David Heyman.

Must Read: When Real Housewives Of New Jersey Star Jennifer Aydin Was Slammed As “Karen” Over Bashing Zara: “You Are So Entitled & Spoiled”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News