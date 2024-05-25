Daniel Radcliffe opened up about the likelihood of his potential return to the Harry Potter TV series. The actor who played The Boy Who Lived in all the Harry Potter Films made his stance clear on starring in the Harry Potter TV series amid his feud with the book author, JK Rowling.

Last year, HBO Max announced the Harry Potter series was in the works. Author JK Rowling will serve as an executive producer in the show, which her production company Brontë Film and TV will produce alongside Warner Bros.

While none of the film’s three leading stars—Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, or Rupert Grint—were tapped to appear in the series, fans still hoped they might make a cameo in the project. However, it’s clear at least one of the stars is not thrilled to reprise their role in the series amid JK Rowling’s controversial views on Transgender issues.

Daniel Radcliffe on will he return for Harry Potter TV series

Daniel Radcliffe, who famously headlined eight “Harry Potter” movies from 2001 to 2011, told E! Online that he would not return to the series, noting it would be wise for the show on Max to distance itself from the film series. Radcliffe explained, “I think they very wisely want to [have] a clean break. And I don’t know if it would work to have us do anything in it. I’m very happy to watch along with everyone else.”

Radcliffe, who has publicly sparred with author JK Rowling over her incendiary comments on Transgender issues, also declined to reveal if HBO had approached him about reprising his role in the series. He said, “I’m going to be a politician about this and not deal in hypotheticals.”

In recent years, Rowling has courted controversy over her rigid belief in the importance of biological sex and was even embroiled in public spats with trans newsreader India Willoughby, who argued against the author.

Rowling doubled down on her comments recently, encouraging police to “arrest” her following Scotland’s rollout of a hate crime bill. Daniel Radcliffe has repeatedly called out the author over her views. The “Harry Potter” star has reiterated that Rowling’s stance does not reflect the opinions of everybody associated with the franchise.

