Paramount+’s Tulsa King, which premiered in 2022, marked the leading-role television debut of superstar Sylvester Stallone. The actor stars in the crime drama as Dwight Manfredi, a mafia capo who is exiled to Tulsa, Oklahoma, after serving his 25-year prison sentence.

The first season of the show opened to positive reviews and went on to become a fan favorite. Now it has been over a year since the season’s conclusion, and viewers are waiting for new episodes of the show with bated breath. Thankfully, there have been some positive updates about Tulsa King Season 2 in the last few months.

Tulsa King Season 2 Release Date: Sylvester Stallone Announces Premiere Timeline

The long wait will finally end as Tulsa King Season 2 is gearing up for a release in early Fall this year. Stallone himself shared the update with fans on his official Instagram account. Posting a video from the series sets, the actor wrote, “I’m not supposed to be doing this, but I am because I’m proud of what we’re doing, and the show will be fantastic TULSA KING SECOND SEASON. We’re coming out in early fall.”

However, the exact premiere date remains to be confirmed. The filming of the season began on April 1st, 2024. Unlike the first season, which was entirely filmed in Oklahoma, the second installment is currently under production in Atlanta, Georgia, with some scenes shot in Oklahoma.

What to Expect from Tulsa King Season 2?

The upcoming season will follow up on the events of the first season’s finale, where Dwight was arrested. For his defense, the mafia capo will be seen working as his lawyer, making things even more enjoyable. Meanwhile, Dwight will have a new set of rivals while still dealing with his old enemies. Also, he would get into a conflict with the new boss of the Invernizzi family, Chickie, whose seeds were already sown in the previous season finale.

Tulsa King Season 2: New Additions to Cast

Tulsa King has made a couple of exciting additions to its cast in the second season. Yellowstone and Suits star Neal McDonough has been cast as Cal Thresher, a powerful and territorial businessman. Also, The Purge actor Frank Grillo has joined the show as Bill Bevilaqua, a mobster from Kansas City who is set to become the new villain in Dwight’s story.

At the same time, the main cast members will be reprising their roles. Apart from Stallone as Dwight, the returning cast includes Andrea Savage as Stacy, Martin Starr as Bodhi, Domenick Lombardozzi as Chickie, Vincent Piazza as Vince, Max Casella as Manny, and Dana Delany as Margaret. Annabella Sciorra and Tatiana Zappardino, who star as Joanne and Tina, respectively, have been prompted to series regulars in season 2.

