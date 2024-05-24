Earlier this year, we saw a noteworthy clash between Dhanush’s Captain Miller and Sivakarthikeyan’s Ayalaan. Unfortunately, both films failed to live up to expectations and ended their individual runs much below the mark of 100 crores gross at the worldwide box office. Recently, the Dhanush starrer witnessed its world television premiere, and even on the small screen, it has turned out to be a major disappointment. Keep reading to know more!

Just like every year, even 2024 witnessed some big films from Kollywood during the festive season of Pongal. While the buzz was there in the air and even the holiday season was available, both the aforementioned releases failed to make it big. If the comparison is made between the two Pongal releases, the Sivakarthikeyan starrer scored an edge over Dhanush’s film in domestic as well as worldwide collections.

Now, after the failure in its theatrical run, Captain Miller has suffered a setback even on the small screen. A few days back, the Dhanush starrer witnessed its world television premiere on SunTV, and it garnered a TRP of just 5.50, as per Track Tollywood’s report. It’s really shocking, considering Dhanush’s face value.

Talking about the box office performance, Captain Miller did a business of just 43 crores net at the Indian box office, despite the holidays during Pongal festive season. Globally, the film amassed a total of just 67.99 crores gross. Considering majorly favorable reviews from critics and presence of Dhanush, the film could have at least earned 100 crores gross at the worldwide box office. But unfortunately, the run ended much below that mark.

Directed by Arun Matheswaran, Captain Miller was released in theatres on 12th January 2024. Apart from Dhanush, it also featured Aditi Balan, Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, and Priyanka Mohan in key roles. The film made its OTT debut on 9th February and is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

