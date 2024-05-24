Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil Box Office Worldwide (Day 8): Turbo's Arrival Impacts Film's Momentum; Beats Bramayugam, However!

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s heartwarming comedy Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil has had a delightful first week at the box office, but the competition is heating up. After a strong opening, the film saw a dip in collections on its eighth day, grossing approximately 1.64 crore net in India. While this remains a respectable number, it’s a noticeable decline compared to earlier days.

Despite the drop, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil has amassed a commendable net total of 28.69 crore within its first week in India, translating to a gross collection of 33.85 crore. This comfortably surpasses the lifetime collection record of another Malayalam comedy, Bramayugam (58.96 crore). However, the key challenge lies in maintaining momentum, especially with the crucial second weekend approaching and the arrival of a strong contender—Mammoootty’s action-comedy Turbo.

Internationally, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil has also found success, garnering 25.70 crore, pushing its worldwide gross collection to a promising 59.55 crore. This global appeal bodes well for the film’s overall success.

The question is whether Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil can sustain its initial buzz and reach the coveted 100 crore mark. For now, the film’s next benchmark to surpass is the year’s fifth-highest grosser, Varshangalkku Shesham, which has a lifetime total of 81.69 crore.

Several factors will determine the film’s future performance. Positive audience word-of-mouth will be a key driver. Additionally, how effectively the film holds up against Turbo and any other new releases in the coming weeks will be crucial.

While Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil has had a promising first week, the coming days are critical. Maintaining consistent collections during the second weekend, generating positive audience reactions, and navigating the competition from Turbo will be essential for the film to reach its full commercial potential. Only time will tell if Prithviraj Sukumaran’s wedding comedy can win over audiences and become the next big Malayalam blockbuster.

