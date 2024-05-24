Mammootty’s action-comedy film Turbo has ignited the box office. Released on May 23, it boasted a solid overall Malayalam occupancy of 48.53%, with audiences showing up throughout the day. Read the full detailed Day 1 box office report of Turbo.

Turbo tells the story of Jose (Mammootty), a simple village man with a reputation for getting into fistfights and a heart of gold. Nicknamed ‘Turbo’ for his fiery personality, Jose constantly tries to protect those around him, often leading him into hilarious situations. The film follows Jose’s life as he navigates a series of events, including a misunderstanding that lands him in a legal battle and forces him to travel to Chennai. His impulsive nature clashes with the city’s fast-paced life, leading to even more comedic chaos.

Early estimates suggest that on Day 1, Turbo earned approximately 5.7 crore net. This impressive start makes it the second-highest opener of the year, following closely behind Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Aadujeevitham—The Goat Life, which raked in 7.5 crore on its first day.

Turbo’s morning shows witnessed a healthy 49.73% occupancy, followed by afternoon (43.01%), evening (46.84%), and a peak of 54.53% for night shows. The film’s performance was awe-inspiring in major Kerala cities. Kochi emerged as the frontrunner with a staggering 82% occupancy, followed closely by Kollam (74.25%) and Kozhikode (73.50%).

Turbo takes inspiration from real life! Writer Midhun Manuel Thomas revealed at a recent promotional event that the protagonist Jose’s (played by Mammootty) predicament stems from a financial scam that actually happened. According to Thomas, the incident even affected someone close to him. Adding a layer of authenticity, Thomas shared that Mammootty instantly recognized the scam upon hearing the story. This highlights the veteran actor’s keen awareness of real-world issues.

The film’s antagonist, Vetrivel Shanmugha Sundaram, is portrayed by Kannada star Raj B Shetty, creating an exciting cross-industry collaboration.

The supporting cast boasts a talented ensemble. Sunil Varma plays Jose’s overprotective older brother, while Anjana Jayaprakash plays a woman caught in one of Jose’s well-intentioned but ultimately messy schemes. Adding to the excitement is Kabir Duhan Singh, who is known for his action roles in Hindi cinema.

Directed by Vysakh, a veteran filmmaker known for his action comedies and produced by Mammootty Kampany, the film promises a blend of slapstick humour, action sequences, and a dash of social commentary. Turbo’s strong opening-day performance and impressive cast and Mammootty’s star power suggest it could be a major box-office contender in the coming weeks.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

