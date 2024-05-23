After the success of Bramayugam, Mollywood legend Mammootty is back with another biggie, Turbo. The film has arrived in theatres today, and considering the pre-release buzz, it is expected to do well at the worldwide box office, becoming another addition to the list of commercial winners among 2024’s Malayalam releases. Let’s find out how the biggie has fared in advance booking for day 1!

The ongoing year has been really exciting for the Malayalam film industry, with one after another film turning out to be a big box office success. Previously, Aavesham and Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life emerged as highly successful films and went on to garner over 150 crores gross globally. Now, expectations are high for Mammootty’s latest release.

Today, Turbo has arrived all across the country, but before hitting theatres, it closed the opening advance booking on a good note. Before the first show started today, it was learned that the film had sold a little over 1.15 lakh tickets all across the country. In the collection, it equals around 1.90 crores gross at the Indian box office (excluding blocked seats).

Turbo has enjoyed good pre-sales for day 1, and as reactions are positive so far, the film is expected to rake in a solid number at the Indian box office by the end of the day.

Talking about the budget, Turbo is one of the expensive films from Mollywood, and while the exact number is not known, this Mammootty starrer is said to carry a cost of around 70 crores. So, in order to recover this cost, the film will need to do really good business at the Indian box office.

In the overseas market, this biggie is expected to earn well in UAE-GCC centres, considering the strong fan following of the Mollywood superstar.

