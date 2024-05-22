Kavin Raj’s Star and Santhanam’s Inga Naan Thaan Kingu are locked in a box office battle. While Star has recovered its budget, its collections are dipping. Inga Naan Thaan Kingu shows promise but needs to maintain momentum. Read on!

The Kollywood box office witnessed a clash of titans this week, not necessarily in terms of individual collections, but in their fight for audience attention. Kavin Raj’s Star, which had a promising opening, seems to be struggling to maintain momentum. On its 12th day (2nd Tuesday), the film collected a mere 0.31 crore, bringing its net India total to 17.63 crore.

Meanwhile, Santhanam’s comedy flick Inga Naan Thaan Kingu entered the arena on May 17th, offering a lighter alternative to Star’s more serious tone. Early estimates suggest the film collected 0.55 crore on its first Tuesday (Day 5), taking its six-day total to 4.73 crore.

Interestingly, the combined collections of both Star and Inga Naan Thaan Kingu on Tuesday (approximately 0.86 crore) are nearly equal to the collections of Tamannaah Bhatia’s horror flick Aranmanai 4 on its third Tuesday (0.90 crore). This highlights the fragmented audience and the struggle for screens amidst a crowded release window.

While Star’s performance is a concern, it’s still early to write it off completely. The coming days will be crucial in determining whether the film can find its footing and attract more viewers. On the other hand, Inga Naan Thaan Kingu’s decent collections, fueled by Santhanam’s comedic charm, offer a glimmer of hope for the film’s future.

However, there’s a silver lining for Star. Made on a budget of 12 crore, the film has already managed to recover its cost. Inga Naan Thaan Kingu, on the other hand, was made on a budget of 10 crore and is yet to break even. The pressure will be on the film to sustain its momentum and attract audiences in the coming days to achieve profitability. It remains to be seen if either film can recapture the initial spark and emerge victorious in this box office battle.

