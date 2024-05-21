Kavin Raj’s Star, which had a promising start at the box office, has hit a rough patch. After a strong opening weekend, the film’s collections have steadily declined, raising concerns about its overall performance. Read on!

On its second Monday, Star collected only 0.37 crore net in India, a staggering 66% drop from its Sunday collections of 1.1 crore. This brings the film’s total net India collection to 17.32 crore, falling slightly short of surpassing Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam, which currently stands at 17.50 crore. Star is just 18 lakh away from this milestone.

While Star struggles to maintain its initial spark, a new contender has entered the Kollywood box office arena. Inga Naan Thaan Kingu, a comedy film starring Santhanam, Priyalaya, and Thambi Ramaiah, debuted on May 17th. The film has a decent start, collecting 4.1 crore net in its first four days. This new release could potentially impact Star’s future collections as both films compete for audience attention.

Star’s initial box office run showcased promise. The film garnered positive reviews and opened with a strong performance, particularly in Tamil Nadu, setting a new career record for Kavin Raj. It even managed to outperform various other Kollywood films of 2024 during its opening week.

However, the film’s second weekend saw a harsh reality check. Collections plummeted, and Star couldn’t maintain the momentum it had built initially. Analysts believe the lack of high-octane action sequences or masala elements, which typically dominate Kollywood blockbusters, might contribute to the decline. While the film’s motivational theme resonated with some audiences, it may not have been enough to sustain interest for a wider audience.

Inga Naan Thaan Kingu: A New Hope for Comedy Fans?

Inga Naan Thaan Kingu’s decent opening suggests audiences might seek lighter fare after Star’s more serious tone. The film’s comedic elements and the star power of Santhanam, a popular comedian in Tamil cinema, could attract a different audience segment. However, predicting Inga Naan Thaan Kingu’s long-term success is still early. The coming days will be crucial in determining whether the film can sustain its initial momentum or fade away like other recent comedy releases.

Both Star and Inga Naan Thaan Kingu’s performances highlight the unpredictable nature of the Kollywood box office. While Star’s initial success offered hope for a strong showing, its rapid decline underscores the importance of sustained audience interest. Inga Naan Thaan Kingu’s entry adds another layer of complexity, introducing competition for viewers’ attention.

In the coming days, there will be a test for both films. Star must find a way to reignite audience interest, while Inga Naan Thaan Kingu must build upon its initial success to establish itself in the crowded Kollywood landscape. Ultimately, the audience’s verdict will determine the fate of these films and shape the narrative of the Kollywood box office in the coming weeks.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

