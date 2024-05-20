Star Box Office Collection Day 10: Slows Down In Its Second Weekend; Can It Still Outshine Kavin's Own Record Of Dada?

Kavin Raj’s Star had a promising start, raking in a respectable 14.30 crore in its first week. However, the second weekend brought a harsh reality check, with collections plummeting to a mere 2.68 crore across Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Read further to know Star’s box office collections after Day 10.

Star collected 1.1 crore on Sunday, taking its net India total to 16.95 crore. This disappointing performance throws a wrench into earlier predictions that Star would surpass Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam by the end of its second weekend.

While Star eventually surpassing Lal Salaam remains a possibility, the question now becomes: when? Lal Salaam sits comfortably at 17.50 crore, a target Star could have realistically achieved much sooner with a stronger second-weekend showing.

However, surpassing Kavin’s box office record now seems like a tough climb. His previous film, the action-comedy Dada, garnered a lifetime collection of 20 crore. With Star struggling to maintain momentum, it remains to be seen if it can surpass this record and become the actor’s highest-grossing film in the coming days.

Despite the setback, Star has secured a place in the top 5 highest-grossing Kollywood films of 2024. This is no small feat, especially considering its budget of 12 crore and also considering Kavin’s star power. The film has already secured profitability, a positive outcome for its producers.

However, the second weekend slump raises questions about the film’s ability to sustain its momentum. The drastic drop in collections could indicate a disconnect between the film and a significant portion of the audience. Strong first-week numbers often suggest high initial interest, but a steep decline suggests that initial buzz might not have translated into sustained engagement.

The Kollywood market is a battlefield, with new films constantly vying for audience attention. A film’s ability to hold onto its share of the box office becomes crucial. Star’s second-weekend stumble might open the door for newer releases to capture lost audience interest.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections of Kollywood films and verdicts of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Guruvayoorambala Nadayil Box Office Collection Day 4: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Film Set To Beat Abraham Ozler’s Record

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News