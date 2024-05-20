There was good growth all over again on Sunday for Srikanth, as 4.04 crores came in. From 1.67 crores on Friday and 2.82 crores on Saturday to this number, the film has been on a constant upswing, and that too when it’s in its second weekend. While Saturday growth was pretty much on the cards, having a rise in collections on Sunday is a testimony to the fact that the film has been winning good appreciation from the audiences.

Srikanth collected over 9 crores over the weekend, which is not much of a drop compared to the first weekend’s 11.95 crores. The fact that there isn’t much competition either has further helped the film and in fact, that has negated IPL competition to some extent as well since audiences are giving this one a warm handshake.

The Rajkummar Rao starrer has now reached 26.57 crores, and now it’s a given that the second week will close in upwards of 30 crores. At the very least, over 1 crore is expected to come daily, and that would be enough to take Srikanth to a point from where 40 crore lifetime would be a cakewalk. The real deal would be if somehow the film continues to hang in here and aim for that magical 50 crores, though in all fairness, that would be one really difficult target to achieve.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Box Office (Worldwide): Becomes 2nd Highest-Grossing Hollywood Film Of 2024 So Far, Check Who’s At #1 Among Top 5 Films

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News