Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil Box Office Collection Worldwide (After 3 Days): With Massive 69.9% Jump Prithviraj Sukumaran's Film Crosses 30 Crore Mark - Daywise Breakdown!

Prithviraj Sukumaran‘s latest offering, Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, has been performing brilliantly at the box office and has started to beast very subtly. On Saturday, the film took a huge leap and currently stands at 30 crore worldwide.

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil Worldwide Box Office Day 3

Three days after its release, the comedy film collected almost 15.55 crore overseas. It earned 3.5 crore overseas on day 1 and reached 9 crore on day 2 and 15.5 crore on day 3. The film might closed at 20 crore overseas weekend collection.

Helmed by Vinit Das, this Priyadarshan-style comedy also stars Basil Joseph and Nikhila Vimal and marks Yogi Babu’s Malayalam debut. Tapping a classic case of a love-hate relationship, the film follows the story of a young man who is set to get married, but due to a web of unforeseen bad luck and circumstances, he marries a woman who hates him and has to suffer her wrath over it.

69% Jump On Saturday

On Saturday the comedy film took a 69% jump at the box office bringing the total collection in 3 days to 30 crore. At this pace, Sunday collections might hit a big 10 – 12 crore jump further closing the extended weekend at 40 – 42 crore.

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil Box Office Day 3 In India

In India, the film took a jump of around 31.58%, collecting 5 crore on Saturday and taking the total to 12.50 crore. In three days, the film has entered the list of top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films worldwide and stands at number 8.

Prithviraj Sukumaran is currently ruling the Malayalam film industry with two releases, with his previous release Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life ruling the charts after Manjummel Boys!

