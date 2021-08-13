Advertisement

Hera Pheri recently became 21 years old, but the film still remains one of the most lauded comedy films in Bollywood. Unfortunately, after completing two decades, the film is now getting surrounded by some shocking revelations and claims. It all started when the director Priyadarshan recently took an indirect jibe on the sequel. And now, producer Firoz Nadiadwala has reacted to the same.

Priyadarshan had shared that he didn’t want to direct the sequel as he was totally against the idea of dragging the premise of the first film. As per him, a sequel wasn’t needed. Now, reacting to his statement, producer Firoz Nadiadwala has stated that Priya didn’t even direct the first film properly, so there was no question of approaching him for the second one.

Speaking to Mid Day, Firoz Nadiadwala said, “I kept mum all these years out of respect for Priyan, and because the film became a blockbuster. But he has left no opportunity to run down my father and me. How can he talk about turning down our offer to direct the second and upcoming third part, when he did not even complete the first film?”

“He gave me a film with a runtime of three hours and 40 minutes. His version was full of depressing scenes; a lot of the humorous dialogues were deleted. He was absent during the background music recording and dubbing,” Firoz Nadiadwala added.

Firoz further revealed that after the director left the film, they added a couple of songs and a lot of punchlines and improvisations. The film was perfectly edited with the help of the late Neeraj Vora. He even claims that Priyadarshan tried his best to convince Akshay Kumar and other actors not to do a sequel.

Well, that are some serious claims made by Firoz. Let’s see how Priyadarshan responds.

