If there’s one Indian designer that is taking the fashion industry by storm is – Sabyasachi. From his exceptional wedding couture to his international collaboration with French-Egyptian fashion designer Christian Louboutin, the designer has made a mark for himself in the international fashion industry. His latest collaboration with H&M is making the headlines and how. Let’s take a look at it!

The collection was launched in stores and online at 11 AM today and went out of stock within minutes.

Sabyasachi X H&M collaboration is a dream come true for all middle-class people who can’t afford the designer’s couture because of its lavish prices. You can finally own a designer piece in your fashion closet and flaunt it to the world.

Sabyasachi has designed wedding couture for Bollywood celebrities like Anushka Sharma – Virat Kohli, Deepika Padukone – Ranveer Singh to name a few.

And his latest collection has left the internet stunned with the extraordinary fashion affair available at affordable prices.

Let’s take a look at a few of our favourite picks from the entire collection –

If there’s one piece that I would want to buy as soon as the Sabyasachi X H&M stock is restored, it would be this beautiful kaftan chiffon blouse that you can pair with either trousers or a pair of jeans and will look super chic.

Let’s take a moment and appreciate the simplicity of the blouse with detailing on the neck and the sleeves. The product is priced around 6k and we think it’s totally worth the price!

Next on the radar would be this Broderie Anglaise dress that has left us wanting more. The high neck with balloon sleeves is so classy that you can pick this dress for any occasion from a brunch date with your girlfriends or a date night with someone special. The dress is priced at around 5k.

Next up is this open kaftan that has our heart. Thanks to Kareena Kapoor Khan, kaftans have become a fashion here in India as well. If you’re still planning for that Goa trip, buy this kaftan without any second thoughts. Just lie on the beach, sipping mimosas and flaunting your Sabyasachi X H&M kaftan, imagine how cool that would be? Ah! The kaftan is priced around 9k.

Patterned outfits on men are such a turn on. A lot of men underestimate this thought but agree or not, pattern outfits really change your fashion game altogether. Ranveer Brar is wearing a patterned cotton shirt and paired it with a canvas biker jacket and we are drooling over this hot combination. The combo will cost you around 9k.

Patterned chino shorts with a photography gilet, say what? If you’re still confused about what to buy from this Sabyasachi X H&M collection, we recommend you pick this. Chino shorts can never go wrong with a gilet.

Besides the couture collection, the collaboration also offers a wide range of jewellery which is pretty beyond words and is really affordable. So, yes you can finally have a Sabyasachi piece in your wardrobe without having to worry about the price of the same.

What are your thoughts on the Sabyasachi X H&M collection? Tell us your favourite piece from the entire collection in the comments below.

