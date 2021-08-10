Advertisement

Masaba Gupta raised the hotness quotient with her latest picture posted on social media. The designer-cum-actor posted a stunning picture dressed in a brown crop-top and beige skirt on Tuesday.

The picture is from her latest photoshoot, where she is seen dressed in a nude palette – brown crop-top and beige skirt.

Advertisement

Masaba Gupta dazzles in the brown coordinated outfit, as her gold accessories and brown lip colour complete the look.

Minutes after Masaba Gupta posted the picture, her friends from the film industry started dropping comments.

Malaika Arora wrote, “Love” with a fire emoji.

Bollywood celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote, “Uff nude is you!”

Gul Panag commented, “Looking amazing Masaba.”

Mini Mathur wrote, “Whattt??? Go away. No.”

Masaba Gupta will be seen next in the web series ‘Masaba Masaba‘ season 2.

Must Read: Itni Shakti Hame Dena Data Singer Pushpa Pagdhare Struggles For Livelihood: “I Don’t Even Get Proper Royalty For My Songs”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube