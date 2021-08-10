Advertisement

The motivational song Itni Shakti Hame Dena Data from the Nana Patekar 1986’s Ankush is a cult and has millions of views on Youtube. But did you know, the artist who crooned the song, Pushpa Pagdhar, is struggling to survive on a daily basis? The singer recently revealed that she is not paid royalty by any music label.

As per a recent report, she said she is compelled to ask her relatives for financial help as she doesn’t receive proper royalty for her songs and the grants of Rs 3150 that she receives is never on time. Read on to know all she had to say below.

As reported in Times Of India, Pushpa Pagdhar got candid about her financial status, saying, “I have a couple of relatives who help me as an when the need arises. I don’t even get proper royalty for my songs.” She adds, “I am totally dependent on others and they come to my rescue and not the government, which does not pay attention to artistes like us who are living all alone and have no income and support.”

Pushpa Pagdhar added that despite several requests to the state government since 1989 for a house – she currently resides alone in Machimaar Colony of Mahim, they have turned deaf ears to her appeals. The Itni Shakti Hame Dena Data singer said, “In these decades I have travelled all round the state to raise funds for drought hit villages and other social endeavours and each time I have come back to Mumbai and tried meeting the minister about my file, the only answer I got was, ‘He is on a tour’ or ‘not available’. The government should understand the plight of many singers like me whom they need to look at and give them the respect that they need.”

Talking about not receiving royalties for the songs she has sung, Pushpa Pagdhare said, “I sang the song ‘Aga Pori Sambhal Daryala Toofan Aalay’ with Mohammed Rafi, which was hugely popular. I was paid royalty for it till the time the HMV music label was active. The payments stopped after the label ran out of business. The honorarium I get from the cultural department of the state of Rs 3150 is also not paid on time. Atleast the royalties need to come so that I can take care of myself.”

Adding that she likes to watch singing reality shows, Pagdhare revealed that she is not in touch with the music fraternity. The Itni Shakti Hame Dena Data singer said, “Today’s singers are paid very well, but in our times we took whatever was paid to us by the producers.” She added that she was paid Rs 250 for Itni Shakti Hame Dena Data. She stated, “The music composer, Kuldeep Singh, was new and got a break with the film, ‘Ankush’. I got paid Rs 250 for it and I’ve been told that the same song is now the ringtone on most ministers’ and politicians’ phones. But not one of them pays heed to the needs of the singer who sang that song.”

Pushpa Pagdhare signed off by saying that she doesn’t want to have a fresh appeal filed in terms of her pending application but needs financial help and a house to live in.

