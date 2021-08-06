Advertisement

Nana Patekar is a man who calls spade a spade! If he doesn’t agree on something, he expresses it very brutally and bluntly. Many would know of how he banned working with Sanjay Dutt, a few years back. He shared his views on Dutt very straightforwardly. A similar thing was witnessed by Salman Khan too.

It was all the aftermath of 2016’s Uri attacks that were executed by a terrorist group called Jaish-e-Mohammed. During the deadliest terrorist attack, 17 soldiers of the Indian Army lost their lives. To show solidarity and intolerance to such activities allegedly supported by Pakistan, the Motion Picture Producers Association had made a resolution to not give work to Pakistani artists.

While many supported the resolution, Salman Khan felt the terrorist attack has nothing to do with artists. In one of the media events, he had said, “Pakistani actors are not terrorists. They are artists, not terrorists. It is the Indian government who gives them permits and visas.” As expected, Salman received a lot of backlash, however, not many from the industry spoke about him. It was Nana Patekar who came hard on him.

During one of the events, Nana Patekar was asked about Salman Khan’s comment. Nana reacted to it without taking his name.

“Hamare asal hero jo hai woh hamare jawaan hai. Hum to bohot parchutan, maamuli aur nakli log hai. Hum jo kuch bolte hai, uspar dhyan mat do. Tumhaare samajh mein aaya mein kinke baare mein bolraha hu, toh unhi ke baare mein bolraha hu. Jo patar patar karte hai, unpar dhyan mat do, itni ehmiyat mat dena kisiko. Unki aukaat nahi utni ehmiyat ki,” Nana said.

